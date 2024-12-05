Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $34.26. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 132 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $778.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

