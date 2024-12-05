AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.14. 2,104,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,554,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 281,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,566 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

