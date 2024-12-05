Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total value of $2,100,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,122.56. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of -189.14 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $287.97.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 167.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 202.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

