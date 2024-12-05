Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
SNN stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
