Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 14,723 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

