ATS (TSE:ATS) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$44.63 and last traded at C$44.71. 293,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 247,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.19.

ATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark cut their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

