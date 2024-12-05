Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.24 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 4669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.56 and a beta of -1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

