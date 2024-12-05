Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

Autodesk stock opened at $304.23 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

