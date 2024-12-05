AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,017.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,189.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,042.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,216.44.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

