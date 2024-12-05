Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 115,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 201,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

