Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.88. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 995,911 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Stock Up 4.9 %

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,066,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,500,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

