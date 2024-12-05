Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.59 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

TSE BMO opened at C$134.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.02 and a one year high of C$134.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$128.50.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total value of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

