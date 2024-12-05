Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is QSV Equity Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

QSV Equity Investors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up about 2.1% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank OZK by 124.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 115.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 382,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

