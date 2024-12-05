Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas B. Cusick Sells 3,000 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

