Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas B. Cusick Sells 3,000 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ BBSI opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $44.39.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
