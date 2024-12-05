Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.02 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,194. The trade was a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.