Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 320.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,066 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $160,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

