Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 61,571.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 523,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 521,404 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

SJM stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

