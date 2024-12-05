Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 15,921 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 876,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

