Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.37) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
GROW stock opened at GBX 324.26 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of £601.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,544.09 and a beta of 1.25. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of GBX 210.40 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.50 ($5.50). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £40,191.63 ($51,069.42). 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
