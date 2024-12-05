Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYON. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 75.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond by 2.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 14.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

