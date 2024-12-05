Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,081,000 after acquiring an additional 216,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,559,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 290,510 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,267,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,082,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

