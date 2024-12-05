Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BIRK stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Birkenstock by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

