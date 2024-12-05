Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 52,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,603. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $94,918.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,346.86. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,348 shares of company stock valued at $501,449. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 4,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.