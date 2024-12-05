BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 65,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,806. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.