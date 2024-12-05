BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.03. 9,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 67,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

