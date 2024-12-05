BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.03. 9,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 67,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
