Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.42 and last traded at $155.68. Approximately 1,628,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,147,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.