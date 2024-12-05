Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.32 and last traded at $157.72. Approximately 1,446,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,133,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.28.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

