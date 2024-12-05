Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

