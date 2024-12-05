Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 16,660,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

