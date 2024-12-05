Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Down 0.2 %

EAT opened at $128.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brinker International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $714,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $352,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.