BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $3,795,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 250,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 263.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $638,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

