BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Crown by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

