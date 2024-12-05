BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,055 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,502,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 814,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,502,000 after acquiring an additional 286,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,775,000 after acquiring an additional 259,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Graco Stock Down 0.7 %

Graco stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $1,604,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.16. This represents a 55.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

