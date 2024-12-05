BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

