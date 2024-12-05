BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %
DOC stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.