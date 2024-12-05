Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $71.40

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCT

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.