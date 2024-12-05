Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) PT at $326.40

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Reliance by 96.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Reliance by 6.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Reliance by 25.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Reliance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. Reliance has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.75 and its 200-day moving average is $292.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

