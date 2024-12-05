Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $106.50

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 545.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

