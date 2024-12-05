Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of BRKR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bruker by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

