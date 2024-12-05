C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

