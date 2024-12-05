CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $557.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CACI International from $637.00 to $564.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.82.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CACI International

CACI International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CACI opened at $453.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CACI International has a 52-week low of $314.06 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.