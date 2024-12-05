Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $324.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.97.

Cadence Design Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

