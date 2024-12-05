Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.26. Approximately 936,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,098,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

