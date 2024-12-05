Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

CSQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 7,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.