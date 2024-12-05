Campbell Soup (CPB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 27th

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Campbell Soup Price Performance
Shares of CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
