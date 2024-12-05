Campbell Soup (CPB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 27th

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

