Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.49. Canaan shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 10,343,539 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canaan by 55.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,283 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Canaan by 329.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 544,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 418,052 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Canaan by 54.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 289,629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Canaan by 193.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 153,255 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

