Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$93.78 and last traded at C$93.70, with a volume of 583064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.03. The firm has a market cap of C$87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total transaction of C$817,960.00. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total transaction of C$4,093,500.00. Insiders sold 197,527 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

