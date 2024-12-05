Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 982,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $115,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $159,907,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.1% in the third quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 122,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.