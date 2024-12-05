Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.