Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $671.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

