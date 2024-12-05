Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Truist Financial cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Stock Down 1.2 %

CGNX opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.39. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

